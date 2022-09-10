Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers sustained a sprained left clavicle during Saturday's 20-19 loss against top-ranked Alabama,
Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said he didn't know the severity of the injury. He said Ewers will undergo an MRI exam.
Ewers was injured late in the first quarter when he was driven to the turf on a late hit by Alabama's Dallas Turner after throwing the ball away out of the end zone.
Ewers remained down on the ground as his non-throwing shoulder was looked at by trainers. He eventually was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Turner was flagged for roughing the passer.
Ewers was off to a stellar start by completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in his second career start. A Texas native, he is a transfer from Ohio State.
Hudson Card replaced Ewers and Texas tied the game at 10 two plays later on Bijan Robinson's 1-yard run on the opening play of the second quarter.
Ewers returned to the field out of uniform in the third quarter and was sporting a sling.
Card, who was visibly limping through much of the second half but stayed in the game, finished 14 of 22 for 158 yards.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.