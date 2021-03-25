Texas has paused spring football practice because of COVID-19 protocols.
A school statement said players will take part in virtual meetings on Thursday and that practices "will not take place for the next several days."
Spring practice began Tuesday under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns finished 7-3 last season but fired coach Tom Herman, who had a 32-18 record over four seasons.
The Orange-White spring game remains tentatively scheduled for April 24.
Tennessee, Duke and Ohio State are among the teams to have halted football activities in recent weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
--Field Level Media
