Texas has paused spring football practice because of COVID-19 protocols.

A school statement said players will take part in virtual meetings on Thursday and that practices "will not take place for the next several days."

Spring practice began Tuesday under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns finished 7-3 last season but fired coach Tom Herman, who had a 32-18 record over four seasons.

The Orange-White spring game remains tentatively scheduled for April 24.

Tennessee, Duke and Ohio State are among the teams to have halted football activities in recent weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.

