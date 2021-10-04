Texas starting offensive lineman Denzel Okafor will have season-ending surgery next week.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the news Monday as his No. 21 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) prepare for a Saturday showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) in Dallas.

"I really liked where he was at from a leadership standpoint and thought he had been playing better and better week in and week out, so we'll move forward without him," Sarkisian said.

Okafor, who started the first five games at left guard, went down with a lower-body injury during Saturday's 32-27 win at TCU. The sixth-year super senior and team captain left the field on a cart.

Sarkisian did not provide specific details of Okafor's injury, but said it was not a torn ACL.

He played in 53 career games for Texas, making 19 starts.

--Field Level Media

