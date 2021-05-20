Jaydon Blue, a Texas Longhorns four-star football commit, won't play the sport during his upcoming high school senior year.
In his Thursday afternoon Twitter announcement, Blue said, in part: "Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen.
"This is a strategic & conscious effort to ensure that I am prepared to perform at an elite level at the collegiate rankings during the 2022 season."
Blue, who collected 3,767 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns on his 432 carries during his high school career, according to Longhorns Wire, is expected to enroll early and be available for the Longhorns' 2022 spring practice.
