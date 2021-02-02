Four-star Houston running back Jaydon Blue announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Texas Longhorns as part of the Class of 2022.
Blue is the fourth best RB in the class and the 60th best recruit overall, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings. Blue hails out of Klein Cain in Houston.
"I will be committing to the University of Texas," Blue posted.
Blue chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others.
Blue joins four-star commits Jaylon Guilbeau and Armani Winfield as part of new coach Steve Sarkisian's class.
--Field Level Media
