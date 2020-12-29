NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian

Dec 12, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Heathcott (27) and wide receiver Lex Boucvalt (35) and running back Kendre Miller (33) and wide receiver Jack Powers (89) celebrate a touchdown by Miller against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

 Jerome Miron

Thursday night's Texas Bowl contest between Arkansas and TCU was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the Horned Frogs' program.

The game between the Razorbacks (3-7) and Horned Frogs (6-4) had been scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve at NRG Stadium in Houston.

"While we are disappointed in canceling this year's game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season," Texas Bowl executive director David Fletcher said. "We appreciate everyone's support, including our new title sponsor, Mercari."

Arkansas will finish its season with a four-game losing streak, capped by a 52-3 loss against No. 1 Alabama on Dec. 12. This would have been the Razorbacks' first bowl appearance since a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29, 2016.

TCU won its last three games and five of its last six, including a 29-22 victory against then-No. 15 Oklahoma State on Dec. 5. The Horned Frogs are 11-6 in bowl games under head coach Gary Patterson, including a 10-7 defeat of Cal in their most recent postseason appearance at the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26, 2018.

