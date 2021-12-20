Texas A&M tight end and two-time Mackey Award finalist Jalen Wydermyer declared for the NFL draft Monday and will skip the Aggies' upcoming bowl game.

"After much prayer, thought and consideration I have decided to forgo the bowl game and my remaining eligibility to declare for the 2022 NFL draft," Wydermyer posted to Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior is considered to be a potential first-round pick.

Wydermyer started 33 of 35 games for Texas A&M, catching 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was an All-SEC second team selection each season.

The Aggies (8-4) play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

--Field Level Media

