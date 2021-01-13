Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half with Andre Gordon scoring nine of his 11 points after halftime as the Aggies won 56-55 Wednesday at Mississippi State in an SEC game.
The game ended with Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2) unable to get a shot off after calling a timeout with seven seconds left. The ball was swatted away from Tolu Smith by Emanuel Miller as the time expired.
Jay Jay Chandler led the Aggies (7-4, 2-3) with 12 points and Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Iverson Molinar was Mississippi State's lone double-figure scorer with 16 points.
After Gordon made a 3-pointer to put Texas A&M ahead 56-52 with 1:52 left, Jalen Johnson notched a second-chance bucket for Mississippi State.
Chandler then missed a 3-pointer and Jonathan Aku was whistled for a flagrant foul on the rebound, sending Johnson to the free throw line. Johnson made the first try but missed the second, cutting Texas A&M's lead to 56-55.
The teams then traded empty possessions, including an Aggies' turnover for a shot-clock violation with 7 seconds left. Mississippi State's last failed possession followed.
The Bulldogs tried to pull away scoring six unanswered points to take a 50-44 lead but Texas A&M promptly rallied to cut the lead to 50-49 left with 4:27 left.
Molinar had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in the first half to lead Mississippi State to a 33-23 halftime lead.
A 15-3 run enabled the Bulldogs to pull away to a 25-13 lead with 6:41 left in the first half. Texas A&M, which was 1 of 8 from the field during that stretch, shot 37.5 percent from the field in the first half, including a 1 of 5 performance beyond the arc.
Mississippi State went on a scoring drought of 6:01 that allowed Texas A&M to go on a 13-0 run to tie the game at 40. The Bulldogs missed six straight shots and turned the ball over once in that span.
Texas A&M cashed in on the offensive glass to make up the 13-point deficit. The Aggies had seven second-chance points during their 13-0 run.2
D.J. Stewart Jr.'s jumper with 11:27 remaining ended the drought and put Mississippi State ahead 42-40.
--Field Level Media
