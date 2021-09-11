Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King left Saturday's game against the Colorado Buffaloes with an apparent right leg injury.
King was injured at the end of the Aggies' second drive of the day in Boulder, Colo. He appeared to have his right leg bent awkwardly while being tackled with 11:11 left in the first quarter.
The freshman hobbled off the field and then limped to the locker room with the help of two assistants.
Sophomore backup Zach Calzada replaced King, who completed 1 of 2 passes for eight yards.
