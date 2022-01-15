Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M rallied past Missouri and extended its winning streak to eight games with a 67-64 victory Saturday at Columbia, Mo.
Tyrece Radford scored 13 points for the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC), while Marcus Williams had 10 points and six assists.
Texas A&M trailed by as many as 13 points in the final minute of the first half before turning up its defensive pressure on the Tigers (7-9, 1-3). The Aggies forced 11 second-half turnovers to ignite the rally.
Texas A&M is enjoying its best start since 2015-16 while rolling to a 17-2 mark.
Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 14 points, while Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon added 11. Gordon hit his first two 3-point attempts as Missouri raced to a 12-0 start - reminiscent of the 9-0 start the Tigers enjoyed while upsetting Alabama 92-86 on Jan. 8.
The Aggies missed their first 12 shots from the field and went nearly nine minutes before scoring their first points of the game.
After Ronnie DeGray III scored a lay-up to put the Tigers up 22-12 with 6:35 left in the first half, the Aggies cut the lead to 24-19 with a 7-2 surge fueled by a Radford 3-point jumper.
Missouri pushed its lead back to 34-21 before Henry Coleman III scored the last three points of the half.
The Aggies missed 25 of 34 shots in the first half, including a miss on eight of their 10 shots from 3-point range.
After Quenton Jackson cut the Missouri lead to 45-41 on a 3-point play with 12:29 to play, the Tigers responded with a 6-0 run with Pickett and Amari Davis scoring fast break layups.
But the Aggies finally pushed through to outscore the Tigers 26-13 for the rest of the game.
The Aggies got their first lead at 57-56 with 4:47 left on a driving layup by Williams and got clinching free throws from Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra in the final minute of play.
