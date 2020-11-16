Texas A&M junior linebacker Anthony Hines III declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, nearly two months after opting out of the college football season.
"It has been an absolute honor to represent y'all as a student-athlete here for the past 4 years," Hines posted to Twitter. "I still get goosebumps remembering those moments running onto Kyle Field with my brothers."
Hines opted out of the season in late September, the fifth player on the Aggies to elect against playing in 2020, joining wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, backup quarterback James Foster, cornerback Elijah Blades and safety Derrick Tucker. Ausbon and Blades have already declared for the draft.
Hines recorded 73 tackles last season (10.5 for loss) for Texas A&M. The No. 5 Aggies (5-1) are a game behind Alabama in the SEC West.
--Field Level Media
