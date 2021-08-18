Texas A&M reached across the Atlantic Ocean to gain a commitment from a four-star tight end in the Class of 2023.
Theodor Ohrstrom, a 6-foot-6 prospect, announced his commitment Wednesday, choosing Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies over finalists Ohio State and LSU.
"It's a crazy culture," Ohrstrom said of College Station, Texas, which he has visited twice with international group PPI Recruits, per 247Sports. "The Texas football culture is unlike anything you experience here in Sweden. It's really cool. I think that would be something crazy to be part of."
Ohrstrom reportedly took up football after watching clips of NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on YouTube and ultimately was accepted at RIG Academy in Sweden, which works to combine a traditional high school education with preparation to play football at a "high international standard," per its website. Only 30 students are accepted.
The 6-foot-6 Ohrstrom is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 14 tight end in the 2023 class. He is listed as the No. 1 player in Sweden.
RIG Academy congratulated Ohrstrom on Wednesday in a tweet, translated from Swedish.
"One of the world's best TEs is Theodor Melin Ohrstrom today made his "verbal commitment" to Texas A&M. Swedish American football delivers! Congratulations Theo!"
He had offers from a dozen U.S. programs, including Alabama.
--Field Level Media
