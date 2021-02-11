Texas A&M's road game against Florida on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggies' program, the Southeastern Conference announced.

Per the conference on Thursday, the postponement stems from "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program."

No makeup date has been announced for this game.

The Aggies (8-7 overall, 2-6 SEC) have had their last four games postponed by the virus, while the Gators (10-5, 6-4) have seen their last three contests fail to tip off.

