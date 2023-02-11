Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points as visiting Texas A&M swept LSU in the regular season for the first time in six years with a 74-62 victory Saturday night.
Taylor hit five 3-pointers and Dexter Dennis made three, going over 1,200 points for his career. He finished with 13 and helped the Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) win in Baton Rouge for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
Tyrece Radford chipped in 12 points and Henry Coleman III, scoreless in Tuesday's win over Auburn, finished with eight.
Trailing 41-17 at halftime, LSU made things interesting in the second half, closing the gap to 61-53 on a 3-pointer by Adam Miller with 4:08 to play.
Miller drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Freshman Tyrell Ward scored a career-best 15 for the Tigers (12-13, 1-11), who have lost 12 consecutive games.
Taylor and Dennis knocked down 3-pointers in the first four minutes as the Aggies built an 8-2 lead.
Dennis stayed on a roll with a jump-stop shot under the basket and a 3-pointer that stretched the Texas A&M lead to 13-2 with 14:48 remaining.
The Tigers started the game 1-for-14 from the field, including an 0-for-8 showing from 3-point range. Their only points came on Ward's jumper from the free-throw line with 17:20 to go.
LSU went nearly seven minutes without scoring as shots rolled or bounced off the rim. The Aggies' Solomon Washington blocked a shot on a driving layup attempt by Justice Hill.
Jalen Reed ended the scoreless run when he knocked down a free throw at the 10:40 mark that cut the Texas A&M lead to 19-3.
Ward stopped a field goal drought of a little over nine minutes when he connected from 3-point range with 8:14 left, cutting the commanding lead to 26-7.
Three-pointers continued to fall with Taylor and Dennis both connecting late in the half to push the Aggies' lead to 36-12 with 5:12 to go.
As rough as the first half was for the Tigers, it ended on a high note as Miller connected from long range with three seconds to play.
