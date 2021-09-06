Texas A&M defensive end Michael Clemons will return to the field Saturday against Colorado after not playing in the Aggies season-opening win against Kent State, coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday.
Clemons was arrested on Aug. 26 by university police. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
He was released on bail and later suspended indefintely from the team.
Clemons, in his sixth season playing college football, is expected to be a starter on the Aggies defense. He started five games in 2020 before injuring his ankle and missing the rest of the year.
In 29 career games (14 starts), Clemons has 61 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Fisher also said Monday that defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson will not return Saturday.
The sophomore was arrested in August on charges of second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
--Field Level Media
