Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points and dished six assists as visiting Texas A&M defeated Missouri 69-60 Saturday in Columbia, Mo., to continue its roll in the Southeastern Conference.
Dexter Dennis scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC), who won their fifth consecutive game to stay within one game of league-leading Alabama.
Tyrece Radford added 12 points for Texas A&M and Julius Marble had seven points and eight rebounds.
Kobe Brown scored 24 points and D'Moi Hodge added 12 for the Tigers (19-8, 7-7), who have suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.
Texas A&M outrebounded Missouri 41-23 while dominating the lane at both ends of the court. The Aggies also outscored the Tigers 17-11 at the free-throw line.
The Aggies jumped to a quick 5-0 lead, but they couldn't pull away early despite Missouri's cold shooting. The Tigers missed their first five shots from 3-point range and 9 of 10 shots overall.
Missouri forced seven early turnovers and pulled ahead 11-9 on a Hodge's 3-point shot. Texas A&M responded with a 7-0 run, capped by Dennis' 3-point jumper, to take a 16-11 lead.
The Tigers pulled within one, 20-19, on another Hodge 3-pointer.
But the Aggies got their offense rolling with Taylor hitting a 3-pointer and four three throws to get them into a higher gear. They closed the first half with a 19-6 run -- capped by Taylor's deep 3-pointer as the clock wound down -- to move out to a 39-25 lead.
After Missouri cut its deficit to 45-35 on Mohamed Diarra's three-point play off of an offensive rebound, Texas A&M scored the next eight points to reaffirm its upper hand.
Missouri mustered an 8-0 run, capped by Hodge's 3-pointer, to cut its deficit to 56-48. But the Tigers could get no closer as the Aggies closed out the game with authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.