Devon Achane returned from a two-game absence due to injury to rush for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas A&M upset No. 5 LSU 38-23 on Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
Conner Weigman threw two touchdown passes and the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) never trailed while ending a six-game conference losing streak.
John Emery Jr. rushed for three touchdowns for the Tigers (9-3, 6-2), who saw their College Football Playoff chances end. They will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday.
After giving up 17 points on three possessions in the first half, the Tigers forced a three-and-out to start the second half.
LSU drove 71 yards on its first possession of the second half and scored on Emery's 19-yard touchdown that tied the score at 17.
LSU's next possession ended when Jayden Daniels fumbled and Demani Richardson picked the ball up and ran 27 yards for a touchdown that gave Texas A&M a 24-17 lead.
The score stayed that way until the first play of the fourth quarter when Weigman threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad III. Achane, who finished with 38 carries, ran 10 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Moments later Emery ran 3 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring with 6:21 remaining.
Achane had an impact right away as the Aggies drove 90 yards in 15 plays on their first possession. He rushed nine times for 54 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run. Texas A&M held the ball for seven minutes, 37 seconds on the drive -- its only of the period -- and it held a 7-0 lead entering the second quarter.
On the second play of the second quarter, Emery ran 4 yards for a touchdown to tie the score.
The Aggies drove to the Tigers 7 before stalling and Randy Bond kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.
LSU tied the score on the ensuing possession when Damian Ramos kicked a 34-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal, Weigman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Green to give Texas A&M a 17-10 lead with 1:10 left before the half.
