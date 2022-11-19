Freshman Conner Weigman passed for 191 yards and a touchdown as Texas A&M defeated UMass 20-3 and snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday in College Station, Texas.
Weigman found Noah Thomas for 22-yard TD reception in the second quarter in his third career start for the Aggies (4-7), who had not won since Sept. 24.
Le'Veon Moss rushed for 72 yards with a 12-yard score -- his first career touchdown -- with 5:10 left in regulation and Randy Bond kicked a pair of field goals to round out the Texas A&M scoring.
Moose Muhammad made three catches for 75 yards after being suspended last week. Weigman completed 11 of 19 passes and also rushed for 66 yards.
Brady Olson was 9-of-22 passing for 55 yards, Isaac Ross caught four passes for 25 yards, and Kay'Ron Adams rushed for 58 yards for UMass (1-10).
While the Aggies had a 398-168 advantage in total yardage, the Minutemen recovered three fumbles, sacked Weigman three times and broke up four passes. Jalen Mackie had eight tackles and a sack for UMass.
UMass stopped the run early on the opening series, but a pair of 20-plus-yard Weigman tosses allowed Texas A&M to score first on Bond's 27-yard field goal.
Cameron Carson kicked a tying 25-yard field goal for UMass early in the second, capping a 13-play, 72-yard drive.
Texas A&M began the second quarter with a fumble and a three-and-out. UMass also went three-and-out twice before Weigman's 22-yard scramble set up the Thomas score to put the Aggies up 10-3.
Making up for a 47-yard miss at the end of the first half, Bond drilled a 35-yard field goal to make it a two-score game with 7:49 left in the third.
Bond's 45-yard kick with 12:38 left was no good, ending the first drive of the final quarter. The Moss touchdown run came four plays after the Minutemen failed to convert a pass on fourth-and-7.
