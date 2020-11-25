The Houston Texans will be without wide receivers Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills for their Thursday afternoon game against the host Detroit Lions, the team announced.
Cobb (toe) and Stills (quadricep), along with fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (knee/shoulder) and quarterback Josh McCown (illness), did not travel with the team to Detroit.
The Houston Chronicle reported that Cobb will be placed on injured reserve. He has recorded 38 receptions for 441 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Texans (3-7), while Stills has 11 catches for 144 yards and a score.
Will Fuller V is tied with Brandin Cooks for the team lead with 47 catches. Fuller, however, has a club-best 708 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
