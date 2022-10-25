The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster Tuesday.
Johnson was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. He had been on the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the Texans waived wide receiver Tyler Johnson.
The move comes as Texans starting wide receiver Nico Collins is dealing with a groin injury. The Texans said they will provide an update on his status Wednesday.
Tyron Johnson, 26, appeared in two games for the Raiders this season without recording a stat. He has 22 career catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games (zero starts).
Tyler Johnson, 24, appeared in two games for the Texans this season without recording a stat.
Collins left Sunday's game against the Raiders and did not return. He had three catches for 33 yards before leaving. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games (four starts) this season.
