Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will miss the rest of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.
The injury occurred as Taylor scrambled to score a 15-yard touchdown with 7:06 left in the second quarter that gave the Texans a 14-7 lead.
He played the next series, then was replaced by rookie Davis Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford.
Before leaving, Taylor was effective, completing 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Houston wide receivers Danny Amendola (hamstring) and Nico Collins (shoulder) also were ruled out for the remainder of the game.
--Field Level Media
