Houston Texans rookie Davis Mills will make another start at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach David Culley confirmed Friday that veteran Tyrod Taylor is still not ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Mills, a third-round pick, took over when Taylor was injured in a Week 2 loss at Cleveland.

The 23-year-old is 0-5 as a starter, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has been sacked 15 times.

Houston (1-6) brings a six-game losing streak into Sunday's home game with the Rams (6-1).

--Field Level Media

