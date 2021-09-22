The Houston Texans added some quarterback depth by calling up veteran Jeff Driskel from the practice squad on Wednesday.
Driskel, 28, is 1-8 in nine career starts with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos over three NFL seasons. He will be the backup Thursday night when the Texans (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers (2-0).
Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will make his first career start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Incumbent quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain sidelined due to off-the-field issues that came to light in the offseason.
--Field Level Media
