The Houston Texans added some quarterback depth by calling up veteran Jeff Driskel from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Driskel, 28, is 1-8 in nine career starts with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos over three NFL seasons. He will be the backup Thursday night when the Texans (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers (2-0).

Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will make his first career start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Incumbent quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain sidelined due to off-the-field issues that came to light in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

