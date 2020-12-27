The Houston Texans placed safety Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday morning.
Prior to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1), the Texans (4-10) elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.
Murray, 26, has recorded 71 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games -- all starts -- this season. He has 195 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 69 career games with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Texans.
Chesley, 24, has participated in nine snaps on special teams over two games this season for Houston.
--Field Level Media
