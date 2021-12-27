The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson and linebacker Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Both players are in their seventh NFL seasons.

Johnson, who has played in 12 games (four starts) this season, has rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries and has 217 receiving yards on 29 catches. Hewitt (15 games, four starts) has 50 tackles.

The Texans (4-11) are coming off a 41-29 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston's next game is Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

In another move Monday, the Texans placed rookie fullback Paul Quessenberry on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.