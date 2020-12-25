The Houston Texans placed linebacker Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and ruled out running back Duke Johnson for this weekend's game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.
Mercilus, 30, is not eligible to play in Sunday's game. He has recorded 21 tackles and four sacks in 13 games (12 starts) this season.
Johnson, who also sat out Houston's 27-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, did not participate in practice all week while nursing a neck injury.
David Johnson likely will handle the majority of the rushing duties on Sunday for the Texans (4-10). He led the team with eight carries and 27 yards versus the Colts.
Cornerback Phillip Gaines was a limited participant all week with a knee injury. He is listed as questionable to face the Bengals (3-10-1).
