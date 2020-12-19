Cornerback Phillip Gaines was one of four Houston Texans players ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.
In addition to Gaines (knee), the Texans declared Saturday that running backs Duke Johnson (neck), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) and CB John Reid (neck) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis.
Gaines, 29, will miss his second straight game with the injury. He also sat out Houston's 36-7 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Gaines has recorded 24 tackles in 12 games this season for the Texans (4-9).
Johnson, 27, has rushed 77 times for 235 yards with one touchdown in 11 games in 2020.
Prosise, 26, has 10 carries for 19 yards in 10 games this season.
Reid, 24, has nine tackles in 11 games this season.
--Field Level Media
