Caesars Entertainment and the Houston Texans announced a multi-year partnership Thursday, making Caesars the official casino partner to the franchise.
The deal goes into effect immediately in time for this NFL season.
Caesars is the official casino and official sports betting partner of the NFL, though gambling has yet to be legalized in the state of Texas. Caesars also has partnerships with the NBA, MLB and NHL.
Caesars' branding will be integrated into NRG Stadium.
As part of the promotion, one Texans season ticketholder will also be selected each game for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas. The more the Texans score in that game, the value of the trip increases.
--Field Level Media
