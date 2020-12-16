The Houston Texans activated running back David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
He landed on the list last Friday and missed Sunday's 36-7 loss at Chicago.
Johnson, who also missed three games in November due to a concussion, leads the Texans with 452 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also has 16 catches for 161 yards and one score in nine games.
Houston (4-9) also placed two defensive starters on season-ending injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Indianapolis (9-4).
Defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (pelvic fracture) and safety Justin Reid (torn thumb ligament) had both started all 13 games before getting hurt in the loss to the Bears.
Dunn, 28, contributed 26 tackles, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery this season.
Reid, 23, had surgery on Tuesday. The 2018 third-round pick had 83 tackles, four passes defensed and two sacks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.