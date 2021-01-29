Even without the throngs of fans in the seats, the Chicago Blackhawks are a better team in the Madhouse on Madison.
With a home-heavy schedule in the next few weeks, starting with a Friday night clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first of two consecutive games between the teams, the Blackhawks have an opportunity to find a winning formula.
The Blackhawks opened the season with six of eight games on the road, and they lost all of their tilts away from Chicago, going 0-3-3. Now, the squad that won its first two games on home ice -- consecutive games against the Detroit Red Wings -- has six of eight games in the United Center.
Chicago is heading home after a pair of extra-time losses in Nashville, but in looking at the positive, the Blackhawks collected points in five consecutive outings (2-0-3).
