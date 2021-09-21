Tereza Martincova entertained her home crowd in the Czech Republic by saving a match point and rallying to defeat countrywoman Katerina Siniakova 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in the first round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open on Tuesday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Martincova fell behind 0-5 in the third-set tiebreak and saved match point when trailing 6-5 before pushing ahead by scoring four of the last five points.
Their three-hour, six-minute match wasn't even the longest of the day in Ostrava. Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva needed three hours and 24 minutes to overcome China's Shuai Zhang 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Switzerland's Jil Teichmann upset No. 6 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3, converting 6 of 11 break points along the way.
No. 5 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced in straight sets.
