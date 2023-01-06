Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe gave Team United States a 2-0 lead against Team Poland on Friday at the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, Australia.
Pegula whipped World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in just 71 minutes and Tiafoe cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Kacper Zuk. Taylor Fritz can close out the series against Polish star Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday morning.
Team Italy took a 2-0 lead over Team Greece with wins by Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti.
After Trevisan outlasted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in a three-hour, 15-minute marathon, Musetti needed only 63 minutes to finish Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1. Matteo Berrettini can close out the series for Italy on Saturday against World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Adelaide International 1
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia reached the semifinals in Adelaide, Australia, with an efficient 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 7 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Chasing his 92nd career title, Djokovic will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal winner against fellow Russian and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov. Unseeded American Sebastian Korda faces Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the other semifinal.
The final four on the women's side will see top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur taking on Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus facing Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Noskova was the only semifinalist who went to three sets in the quarterfinals, holding off Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6).
ASB Classic
No. 1 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against China's Lin Zhu.
The 18-year-old American won 89 percent of her first-service points (25 of 28), including eight aces, and never had to face a break point. Gauff's next opponent is No. 7 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal winner against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.
Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium and Rebeka Masarova of Spain will meet in the other semifinal. Bonaventure beat No. 3 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-2 and Masarova edged Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals.
Tata Open Maharashtra
First-time finalists Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Benjamin Bonzi of France will square off in Saturday's championship match in Pune, India.
Griekspoor knocked off No. 8 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-1 in his maiden tour-level semifinal. He fired 11 aces and never faced a break point in the one-hour, 23-minute match.
Bonzi had a tougher time against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp, pulling out a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory in a little over two-and-a-half hours. Bonzi struck 10 aces and converted four of his 11 break chances.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.