Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia coasted to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on Wednesday in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia.
Medvedev, a former World No. 1, recorded seven aces and worked around three double faults to dispatch Kecmanovic in 1 hour, 7 minutes. Medvedev will face countryman Karen Khachanov for an opportunity to advance to the semifinals.
Also on Wednesday, Australian Alexei Popyrin rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Marcos Giron and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka notched a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald.
On the women's side, Veronika Kudermetova of Russia seized a 6-4, 6-0 win over Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk secured a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic had an easier time of it with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, while Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus posted a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) win over Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.
Tata Open Maharashtra
No. 1 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia recorded a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in a second-round match in Pune, India.
Second-seeded Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands posted a 7-5, 6-4 win over Italian Flavio Cobolli, while sixth-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia and eighth-seeded Aslan Karatsev of Russia also emerged victorious. Krajinovic rallied to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Michael Mmoh and Karatsev secured a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) win over Tim Van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.
Third-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland and fourth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina were not as fortunate. Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi seized a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Ruusuvuori, while Spaniard Pedro Martinez notched a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Baez.
ASB Classic
Spaniard Rebeka Masarova pulled an upset with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over second-seeded Sloane Stephens in the opening round in Auckland, New Zealand.
Fifth-seeded Xiyu Wang retired due to injury after trailing 5-3 in the first set to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, while seventh-seeded Danka Kovinic breezed to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Japan's Nao Hibino.
Also on Wednesday, unseeded Lauren Davis coasted to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia and unseeded Sofia Kenin logged a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over China's Xinyu Wang.
United Cup
Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek won a deciding mixed doubles match in Group B action to send Poland into the Final Four of the United Cup in Brisbane, Australia.
Hurkacz and Swiatek teamed up to post a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello.
Italy's Matteo Berrettini secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Hurkacz earlier on Wednesday, and Musetti notched a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Daniel Michalski. Swiatek, in turn, seized a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Martina Trevisan and fellow Poland native Magda Linette enjoyed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucia Bronzetti.
With the 3-2 win, Poland advanced to the next round to face the United States.
Greece advanced to face Great Britain after securing a 3-2 win over Croatia.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas notched a 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Borna Coric and countrywoman Maria Sakkari posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic. Croatia's Donna Vekic coasted to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Despina Papamichail and countryman Borna Gojo had a 6-4, 6-2 triumph versus Stefanos Sakellaridis.
Sakkari and Tsitsipas teamed up to notch a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Martic and Gojo in the finale.
--Field Level Media
