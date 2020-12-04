Tennessee's basketball season opener has been canceled for a fifth time.
After being forced to call off four games over a nine-day span, the Volunteers announced that next Wednesday's scheduled game against Tennessee-Martin won't be played because of positive COVID-19 tests in the opponent's program.
The Volunteers announced the cancellation in a tweet that began: "SCORE UPDATE: 2020 5, #Vols 0"
The school said it is "actively seeking another opponent for next week." The next scheduled game is Dec. 12 against Cincinnati.
The first four games -- Charlotte (Nov. 25), Virginia Commonwealth (Nov. 27), No. 1 Gonzaga (Dec. 2) and Notre Dame (Dec. 4) -- were canceled because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the Volunteers, including coach Rick Barnes.
The team is set to resume basketball activities on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
