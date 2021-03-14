Tennessee forward John Fulkerson has rejoined his Volunteers teammates after undergoing a surgical procedure Sunday for facial injuries, multiple outlets reported.
Fulkerson was injured in Friday's SEC quarterfinal game Friday at Nashville against Florida. He did not return to that contest and was not available Saturday when the Vols were defeated by Alabama.
The Vols remained in Nashville after they were eliminated from the SEC tournament and Fulkerson rejoined the team Sunday night. Tennessee will take a bus to Indianapolis for its first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday against Oregon State.
Fulkerson, the team's fourth-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game, is considered day-to-day for the Vols (18-8), who are a No. 5 seed. He is second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
