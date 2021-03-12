Fourth-seeded Tennessee never trailed Friday in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals, putting five players in double figures as it eliminated fifth-seeded Florida 78-66 in Nashville, Tenn.
Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points for the Volunteers (18-7), who advance to a semifinal matchup Saturday with No. 6 Alabama. Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson each scored 13, while Yves Pons added 11 points and Josiah-Jordan James chipped in 10. Johnson and James also contributed nine rebounds and six assists each.
Tre Mann kept the Gators (14-9) in contention by scoring 28 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough. Tyree Appleby added 14, but Florida made only 20 of 58 field-goal attempts (34.5 percent) in absorbing its second loss to Tennessee since Sunday.
Mann canned 7 of 11 field goals, including 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, and was 9 of 10 at the foul line after halftime. However, the Gators couldn't get any closer than seven as the Volunteers owned a double-figure lead for most of the final 17 minutes.
Tennessee sank 53.6 percent of its field goal tries in the second half, negating Mann's one-man show. Overall, the Volunteers shot 46.7 percent from the field.
Tennessee established a working margin fairly quickly by working the ball inside. Of its first seven buckets, five were layups. Combined with a pair of 3-pointers from Pons and James, it gave the Volunteers a 16-8 lead at the 13:09 mark.
James dunked with 8:29 left in the half to give Tennessee its first double-figure advantage at 20-10. The margin grew to 28-12 with 6:21 remaining when Uros Plavsic converted a layup. From that point, the Vols managed just Vescovi's 3-pointer 2:03 before intermission.
However, Florida couldn't make dramatic inroads into the lead because its offense kept sputtering. It was able to use a 3-pointer from Appleby with 1:14 on the clock to close within 31-22 at halftime.
The Gators converted just 9 of 30 shots in the first half and also coughed up nine turnovers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.