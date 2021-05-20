Former Michigan linebacker William Mohan has committed to Tennessee as a transfer.
"Starting over a new chapter in life, I want to thank everyone who helped me throughout this process," Mohan posted to Twitter on Thursday, along with a photo of himself in a Volunteers uniform.
Tennessee also landed linebacker Juwan Mitchell, a transfer from Texas, earlier this month.
The 6-1, 205-pound Mohan was a three-star recruit from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the Class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite. He appeared in one game as a freshman -- the Wolverines' 49-24 win at Minnesota in the season opener on Oct. 24 -- and made one tackle.
--Field Level Media
