Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out with a concussion and Drew Lock will start this Sunday's divisional game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Bridgewater spent last Sunday night in a hospital after sustaining a head injury in the third quarter of Denver's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
He left the field on a stretcher and remains in the concussion protocol, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.
The Broncos and Raiders both enter the Week 16 AFC West showdown with 7-7 records, a game behind the teams currently leading the AFC wild card chase.
Bridgewater completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards before the injury. Lock replaced him and went 6 of 12 for 88 yards and a score as the Broncos lost.
Bridgewater, 29, has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 starts this season.
Lock, 25, who started 18 games in his first two seasons, has completed 22 of 40 passes for 227 yards with one score and one pick in three appearances off the bench in 2021.
This will be Lock's first start in nearly a year. He completed 25 of 41 passes on Jan. 3, 2021 as the Broncos lost their season finale to the Raiders 32-31.
--Field Level Media
