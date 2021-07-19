Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is in health and safety protocols and will not travel with Team USA on Monday to the Tokyo Olympics.
"We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week," USA Basketball posted on Twitter.
The U.S. squad's opening game in Japan is on Sunday against France. They are joined in Group A by Iran and the Czech Republic.
LaVine finished third on the team with 43 total points over four exhibition games.
LaVine, 26, made his first All-Star team in 2021 and averaged career highs in points (27.4), rebounds (5.0) and assists (4.9) in 58 starts for the Bulls. He shot a career-high 41.9 percent from 3-point range and finished ninth in the NBA with 200 made 3-pointers.
