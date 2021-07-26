Team USA will take the court Wednesday for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics when it plays Iran in the second game of its Group A play.
While Team USA is an overwhelming favorite to ease by Iran, France put a significant chink in the team's armor with its upset victory on Sunday.
Team USA began the Olympics as the -1000 favorites by PointsBet to claim the men's basketball gold medal. Those odds have now lengthened to -250 at PointsBet and Team USA is being offered at -220 by DraftKings.
The next-shortest gold medal odds belong to Australia, which is now being offered at +800 by PointsBet after opening at +1000. Australia's odds are shorter at +625 by DraftKings.
France and Spain have each seen their odds shorten to +900 at both sportsbooks, with Luka Doncic and Slovenia now the third betting favorite at +850 at DraftKings.
Men's Basketball Gold Medal Winner Price Adjustments (PointsBet):
USA
--Opening odds = -1000
--Current odds = -250
Australia
--Opening odds = +1000
--Current odds = +800
France
--Opening odds = +2000
--Current odds = +900
Italy
--Opening odds = +5000
--Current odds = +2500
Nigeria
--Opening odds = +15000
--Current odds = +5000
Spain
--Opening odds = +1400
--Current odds = +900
Slovenia (Team Luka)
--Opening odds = +2500
--Current odds = +1000
Team USA being backed by 83 percent of the bets and 96 percent of the money at -9000 to beat Iran (0-1) on Wednesday. As a 42-point underdog, however, Iran's spread line is being backed by 58 percent of the bets.
Team USA's third Group A game will be Saturday against the Czech Republic (1-0), which is a 9.5-point underdog ahead of its game against France on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.