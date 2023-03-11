Team USA named Aaron Loup as an injury replacement Saturday for fellow left-hander Brooks Raley on the World Baseball Classic roster.
The New York Mets said Raley has a low grade left hamstring strain and will return to the team's spring training site in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Raley, 34, pitched a scoreless inning for Team USA in an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Team USA opens play in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic against Great Britain on Saturday night in Phoenix.
Raley was 1-2 with a 2.68 ERA and six saves in 60 relief appearances last season for the Tampa Bay Rays. He joined the Mets in a Dec. 7 trade that sent southpaw prospect Keyshawn Askew to the Rays.
Loup, 35, is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Angels. He finished 0-5 with a 3.84 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances in 2022.
--Field Level Media
