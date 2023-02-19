LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked a pair of MVP front-runners as the first starters selected in the NBA All-Star Game draft on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.
Team LeBron made Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid the first overall pick among the starters and Team Giannis answered by drafting Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
The next selection might have been the juiciest of the night, as James picked his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, whom he wanted his Los Angeles Lakers to acquire ahead of this month's trade deadline before the Dallas Mavericks swooped in to make a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
For the first time, the draft was held as a pregame segment in front of the live audience in Utah, less than an hour before the game tipped off. In previous years the NBA conducted the draft virtually a week or more ahead of time.
James, playing in his record-setting 19th All-Star Game, and Antetokounmpo were named captains after earning the most fan votes from the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.
The draft began with the pool of reserves, with Team Giannis leading with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard -- surprising James, who thought Antetokounmpo would start with his Milwaukee sidekick Jrue Holiday.
James drafted Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, allowing Antetokounmpo to select Holiday with the next pick. After James picked the Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Antetokounmpo asked for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant -- who was voted a starter, not a reserve.
"Giannis is trying anything, y'all," James joked to the crowd.
Team Giannis pivoted to Oklahoma City Thunder leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the captains filled out their benches from there.
After James reunited with Irving, Antetokounmpo got Morant, whom he called the "most electrifying player in the league," as his second starter.
James added Irving's new Dallas teammate, Luka Doncic, and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, while Antetokounmpo wrapped up with Donovan Mitchell and Utah favorite Lauri Markkanen.
The full rosters are below:
Team LeBron
Starters:
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving, Dallas
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Reserves:
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota
Jaylen Brown, Boston
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana
Julius Randle, New York
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis
Team Giannis
Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Ja Morant, Memphis
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland
Lauri Markkanen, Utah
Reserves:
Damian Lillard, Portland
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento
--Field Level Media
