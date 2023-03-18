Jordan Akins signed a contract with the Browns on Saturday, reuniting the tight end with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.
The Browns did not announce the terms of the deal, however Akins' agent, David Canter, told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that it was a two-year deal worth up to $5.2 million.
Akins, 30, spent the first three seasons (2018-20) of his NFL career with Watson. He had 90 catches for 1,046 yards and three touchdowns in 45 games (20 starts) in that span.
Akins recorded career-best totals in receptions (37), receiving yards (495) and touchdowns (five) in 15 games (three starts) last season.
He has totaled 151 receptions for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns in 73 career games (26 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
