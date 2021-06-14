tc

Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield drove past the Sparks' Te'a Cooper. 

 Star-Tribune/TNS - Anthony Soufflé

Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper was suspended for a game Monday for leaving the sideline during an on-court altercation in a game over the weekend.

Cooper will serve the suspension Wednesday when the Sparks host the Phoenix Mercury.

Cooper left the bench and ran to the skirmish on-court during the Sparks 80-64 loss to the host Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

Cooper scored a game-high 17 for the Sparks in the loss.

The second-year player is averaging 9.4 points in nine games (five starts) on the season.

--Field Level Media

