Max Duggan recorded touchdowns on all three of his completed passes and scored on a 58-yard run Saturday as TCU throttled Kansas 59-23 at Lawrence, Kan.
The Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4 Big 12) were content to pound the football, rushing for a whopping 337 yards and an 8.2-yard average per carry. Freshman running back Zach Evans responded to his first start by gaining 100 yards on 12 carries. Another freshman, Darwin Barlow, added 83 yards and a TD on eight carries.
TCU also scored two defensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a score.
Duggan, who finished 3-for-11, led the Horned Frogs to scores on their first three possessions, connecting with a pair of tight ends, Pro Wells and Carter Ware, for wide-open touchdowns of 46 and 26 yards, respectively.
Wells scored again on a 24-yard strike in the second quarter.
The rout was on when Derius Davis scored on a punt return for the second time this season, a 37-yarder that gave the Frogs a 24-0 bulge with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
At that point, Kansas (0-8, 0-7) had not yet recorded a first down and was doomed to a 12th consecutive defeat. The Jayhawks remain in jeopardy of absorbing the third winless season in their history.
Third-string quarterback Miles Kendrick played the entire second half for Kansas. He passed for two touchdowns but also threw a pick-six that TCU's C.J. Ceasar II returned 30 yards and lost a fumble that Dee Winters returned 2 yards for a TD.
Kendrick finished 11 of 18 for 166 yards. Freshman Amauri Peck-Hickson led the Kansas rushers with 100 yards on 22 attempts in his first start.
The Horned Frogs' first-quarter breakaway came amid three three-and-outs by Kansas, which recorded its first two first downs off holding and interference calls against TCU. The Frogs eventually built a 38-12 halftime lead.
Freshman Jalon Daniels fired his first touchdown in six starts for Kansas, a 48-yard bomb to Kwamie Lassiter II with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Two errant snaps left the Jayhawks with minus-47 yards on the ground after one quarter. They managed 268 total yards for the game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.