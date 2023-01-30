TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has a hyperextended right knee and will miss the Horned Frogs' Tuesday game against visiting West Virginia.
Miles leads the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs in scoring and ranks second in the Big 12 at 18.1 points per game.
Miles was injured in the opening minutes of TCU's 81-74 overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.
It's unknown how long Miles will be sidelined, but multiple reports said an MRI did not show any serious problems.
"I don't anticipate him being out as long as others have been," coach Jamie Dixon said Monday.
Dixon added of his team, "We're evolving. We've got to change. We've got to adjust every game."
Miles is also averaging three assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals this season in 18 games (17 starts).
The junior was also named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list on Monday. The Wooden Award is given to the best college basketball player in the country each season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.