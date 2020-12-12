Zach Evans ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, including a 75-yard score on the first play of the third quarter, as TCU roared past Louisiana Tech 52-10 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The game was not arranged until Dec. 2 and was the Horned Frogs' only non-Big 12 Conference game. TCU was set to play SMU as its season-opener in September. but that game was first postponed and then canceled. Louisiana Tech lost four games to cancellations.
The Horned Frogs (6-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) won five of their final six games and rushed for 333 yards on Saturday. Max Duggan passed for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for TCU, and Kendre Miller racked up 136 yards and two TDs on the ground in just five carries, highlighted by an 89-yard score in the waning minutes.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Louisiana Tech (5-4, 4-2 in Conference USA). Luke Anthony passed for 161 yards and a touchdown before sustaining a horrific-looking right ankle injury late in the game. He had to be carted off the field.
TCU began the game with Griffin Kell's 22-yard field goal at the 2:18 mark of the first quarter. Duggan scored on a 5-yard run on the Horned Frogs' ensuing possession to move the lead to 10-0.
Duggan then hit Quentin Johnston on a 76-yard touchdown pass on TCU's next offensive play, pushing the lead to 17-0 just 27 seconds into the second quarter.
Evans added a 4-yard scoring run at the 11:56 mark of the second period, before Johnston pushed the Horned Frogs' halftime lead to 31-0 with a 1-yard run.
Evans opened the third quarter with his 75-yard run, racing untouched down the near sideline on the half's first snap. Then Miller extended the lead to 45-0 with a 38-yard run at the 11:19 mark of the quarter.
Louisiana Tech finally scored on Jacob Barnes' 34-yard field goal with 5:48 to play in the third quarter.
Anthony connected with Griffin Herbert on a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.