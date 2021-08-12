Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener was scratched from his Thursday night start against the visiting San Diego Padres and placed on the 10-day injured list due to cold-like symptoms.

The team told Widener to stay home and not to report to the ballpark as a precaution.

Right-hander Matt Peacock started in place of Widener. The 27-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.91 ERA in 29 appearances (seven starts).

Widener, 26, is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Arizona recalled right-hander Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. Castellanos, 23, is 0-1 with a 2.30 ERA in eight appearances (one start) for the Diamondbacks this season.

