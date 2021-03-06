Tahj Eaddy's corner 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining lifted Southern California to a 64-63 defeat of UCLA in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
USC (21-6, 15-5 Pac-12) concludes its 2020-21 regular season in almost identical fashion to the 2019-20 campaign. A year ago, Jonah Mathews hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in what ended up being the Trojans' final game before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
On Saturday, Eaddy connected for the final three of his 12 points on a baseline out-of-bounds play to sink the Bruins and keep the Trojans' hopes alive for a share of the Pac-12 title.
An Oregon loss at Oregon State on Sunday would give USC a stake to its first regular-season league crown since 1985.
It was an uphill climb for USC, which fell behind by 12 points early and went into intermission down by 11. The Trojans were 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 4 of 16 from overall.
Ethan Anderson and Evan Mobley both missed looks from beyond the arc in the final two minutes that would have forced a tie.
UCLA (17-8, 13-6) had chances to extend the lead it held for more than 37 minutes on Saturday, but the Bruins missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities down the stretch.
Missed foul shots vexed both teams. UCLA finished 6-of-11 from the line, while USC went 10-of-20. The 50 percent shooting complicated the Trojans' comeback effort.
A 32-26 rebounding advantage aided USC, as did holding UCLA to just two points in the final 5:05.
Mobley, who scored a game-high 13 points, did his part defensively with three blocked shots. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, all on the defensive end.
Chevez Goodwin added 12 points for USC, and Drew Peterson -- who hit a pair of critical 3-pointers in the final four minutes -- scored 10 points.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA with 12 points. Jules Bernard and Dave Singleton both added 11 points, and Cody Riley scored 10 points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.