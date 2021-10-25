T.J. Oshie had a hat trick and Alex Ovechkin scored twice to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a wild 7-5 victory the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
It was the 84th multi-goal road game for Ovechkin, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.
Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored goals and 20-year-old center Connor McMichael garnered the first two assists of his career for the Capitals. Washington improved to 16-1-1 in its last 18 games against Ottawa by registering its ninth consecutive win over the Senators.
Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov finished with 32 saves.
Drake Batherson had a hat trick and an assist, Josh Norris added a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney also scored a goal for Ottawa, which lost its third straight game. Thomas Chabot had a pair of assists.
Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at the 2:26 mark of the first period when he picked up the puck along the right boards and spun around and fired a sharp angle shot inside the near post.
Washington responded with four straight goals over the span of 9:17 to chase starting Senators goalie Anton Forsberg, who stopped just 12 of 16 shots. Oshie got the first two goals followed by one each by Jensen and Carlson for a 4-1 lead late in the first period.
Filip Gustavsson replaced Forsberg and finished with 12 saves.
Ottawa rallied to tie it 4-4 midway in the second period on goals by Norris, Tierney (on a power play) and Batherson.
Ovechkin then put Washington back ahead for good at 16:27 of the middle period, blocking Nikita Zaitsev's shot from the right point, picking up the puck in the neutral zone and then firing a shot through Gustavsson's pads to finish a breakaway.
Oshie made it 6-4 with 7.3 seconds left in the second period with a wraparound shot from the left side of the net to complete his fifth career hat trick.
Batherson cut it to 6-5 at 6:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to complete his first career hat trick.
Ovechkin answered with his seventh goal of the season at the 10:46 mark, firing a shot from the high slot into the top left corner for his 737th career goal, just four behind Brett Hull for fourth place in NHL history.
